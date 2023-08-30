AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Adam Driver drives to win in teaser to Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’

todayAugust 30, 2023

Background
share close
AD
NEON/Lorenzo Sisti

On Wednesday, August 30, independent movie company NEON released the teaser to Ferrari, the anticipated biopic about legendary supercar designer Enzo Ferrari, which was directed by Heat‘s Michael Mann.

Set in the summer of 1957, Adam Driver plays Enzo as he, his marriage, his legacy and his company are in crisis.

“Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura (Penelope Cruz) built from nothing ten years earlier,” the studio teases.

“Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi (Shailene Woodley). Meanwhile, his drivers’ passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.”

The teaser, made up of silent vignettes of Enzo’s life in crisis — and of course some pulse-pounding racing scenes — has one line of dialogue at its close. “If you get into one of my cars, you get in to win,” Driver says.

Ferrari bet it all on the race, but 40 miles from the finish line, the Ferrari 335 S crewed by driver Alfonso de Portago and navigator Edmund Nelson blew a tire and smashed into a telephone pole, killing both men. The careening wreck fatally mowed down nine spectators. The 1957 race also claimed the life of another driver that same year, leading the Italian government to permanently ban the Mille Miglia.

The film speeds into theaters December 25.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

meg-ryan-directs-returns-to-rom-com-roots-with-david-duchovny-in-‘what-happens-later’
insert_link

Entertainment News

Meg Ryan directs returns to rom-com roots with David Duchovny in ‘What Happens Later’

On Wednesday, August 30, Bleecker Street Films released the trailer to What Happens Later, a later-in-life romantic comedy starring, co-written and directed by Meg Ryan. When an airport delay forces a chance reunion of her character, Willa, with her ex, David Duchovny's Bill, the pair end up reminiscing about their lives before they broke up and in the decades since. The return to the genre has some winks from Ryan: […]

todayAugust 30, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%