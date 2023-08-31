AD
Aerosmith’s ‘Greatest Hits’ debuts at #1 on the ‘Billboard’ hard rock charts

todayAugust 31, 2023

UMe/Capitol Records

Aerosmith‘s hits are still popular with fans. The band’s recent Greatest Hits compilation tops the Billboard Hard Rock Albums chart this week.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers moved 19,000 equivalent album units, 10,000 of which were from album sales, to land at #1. It’s their second chart-topper on the Rock Albums chart following 2012’s Music From Another Dimension, which was their last album of original songs.

Greatest Hits also lands at #4 on the Top Rock Albums chart and #7 on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart. It’s at #36 on the all genre Billboard 200 chart, their 31st album on that chart.

But this isn’t the first time Aerosmith has released a greatest hits package. In 1980 Columbia released Aerosmith’s Greatest Hits, which was then reissued in 1997 with hits they accumulated through 1988. They also released Big Ones in 1994, O, Yeah! Ultimate Aerosmith Hits in 2002 and Devil’s Got A New Disguise: The Very Best of Aerosmith in 2006.

The latest Greatest Hits album was released ahead of Aerosmith’s Peace Out tour, which will be their goodbye to the road. It launches Saturday, September 2, in Philadelphia. A complete list of dates can be found at aerosmith.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

