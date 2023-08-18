AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Ahsoka’ will now debut a day early, August 22

todayAugust 18, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Lucasfilm

In a surprise move that will leave far fewer Star Wars fans reaching for their coffee, Lucasfilm announced that Ahsoka will now debut with two episodes on Tuesday, August 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

The show was to kick off on Wednesday, August 23, at the traditional Disney+ debut time of 3 a.m. ET, but after a fan screening of the series openers on August 18, the streaming service and Lucasfilm apparently shifted strategy.

The Rosario Dawson-fronted show’s social media revealed the date change, along with highlights of fan events in New York, Orlando, Brazil, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Anaheim, California.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘the-flash’-running-onto-max-on-august-25
insert_link

Entertainment News

‘The Flash’ running onto Max on August 25

Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Films The Flash is running home quicker than you might expect. Deadline reports the movie starring Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck and Sasha Calle will be streaming for free for Max subscribers on August 25. The film from It series director Andy Muschietti had Miller playing two different versions of Barry Allen aka the Scarlet Speedster, one of whom opens up a tear into another dimension. The multiverse-spanning film that also starred Affleck and Keaton's respective Batmen was buoyed […]

todayAugust 18, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%