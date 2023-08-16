AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ premiere date revealed, new posters released

todayAugust 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD
FX

New posters and a release date for American Horror Story: Delicate Part One have arrived.

In one image, Kim Kardashian appears with long, platinum blonde hair and a spider resting on her chest, the spider’s abdomen standing in for a pregnant belly.

“You’re in our web now,” the caption reads.

Another image features actress Emma Roberts with long hair and a satin dress, also cradling a spider on her stomach, as an expectant mother would her baby to be.

“Don’t worry, we’ll hold you,” the caption for Roberts’ poster reads.

A first look for the next AHS installment was released last month. The teaser, which was set to “Rock-A-Bye Baby” featured Kardashian, Roberts and Cara Delevingne.

AHS: Delicate is being compared to the classic 1968 psychological thriller Rosemary’s Baby, and centers on a woman in the public eye who is convinced darker forces are sabotaging her pregnancy journey.

Cast members for the upcoming installment include Pose star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Hellraiser star Odessa A’zion and The Resident veteran Matt Czuchry.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

in-brief:-‘the-view’-returning-for-27th-season,-and-more
insert_link

Entertainment News

In Brief: ‘The View’ returning for 27th season, and more

Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Michael B. Jordan and Sofia Coppola have been named this year’s honorees for the Academy Museum Gala to be held on October 14, according to Deadline. As a fundraiser, the event has gotten permission to move forward by WGA and SAG-AFTRA. The evening will help raise vital funds to support the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming, including screenings, K-12 programs, […]

todayAugust 16, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%