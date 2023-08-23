AD
Entertainment News

Andy Kaufman to be honored with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Thursday

todayAugust 23, 2023

Images Press/IMAGES/Getty Images

Legendary, groundbreaking comedian and Taxi star Andy Kaufman will be honored with a posthumous star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on Thursday, August 24.

According to the famous landmark’s official website, the walk’s 2,761st star, located at 1555 Vine Street near the Ricardo Montalban Theatre, will be commemorated in Kaufman’s memory during a ceremony held at 11:30 a.m. PT.

What We Do in the Shadows costar Kristen Schaal, Saturday Night Live veteran Kevin Nealon and Andy’s brother Michael will be on hand to honor Kaufman.

“This genius could make people laugh by portraying characters with wide-eyed innocence as if he was having a normal conversation,” stated Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in the official announcement.

“We are proud to honor this iconic man on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and we say to him ‘Tenk you veddy much, Andy,'” Martinez said, imitating the star.

The performance artist, who famously tussled with Jerry Lawler in the ring and subsequently on the set of Late Night with David Letterman in 1982, died of lung cancer in 1984.

Incidentally, Kaufman was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in March of this year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

