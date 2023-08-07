AD
Entertainment News

Angus Cloud’s mother insists “he did not intend to end his life”

todayAugust 7, 2023

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Angus Cloud‘s mother is speaking out about the Euphoria star’s sudden death on July 31.

The family’s initial statement did not disclose the 25-year-old actor’s cause of death, it did acknowledge his struggle with mental health and the recent death of his father.

However, in a Facebook post on Friday, Lisa Cloud tried to dispel rumors circulating on social media that her son intentionally took his own life, insisting Angus, “was “joyful” despite the recent family tragedy.

She added that her son “spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college” and help her through the tragedy “emotionally and financially.”

“He did not intend to end his life,” she wrote. “When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s [sic], fell asleep, and didn’t wake up.”

She went on to say that although “we may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically,” it remains “abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.”

“His struggles were real,” Lisa Cloud wrote. “He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in Euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance, and love.”

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1- 800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

