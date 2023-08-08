AD
Apple TV+ drops creepy trailer for LaKeith Stanfield’s upcoming series ‘The Changeling’

todayAugust 8, 2023

Apple TV+

On Tuesday, August 8, Apple TV+ debuted the trailer for the creepy upcoming thriller series The Changeling, starring and executive produced by Oscar nominee LaKeith Stanfield.

Based on the acclaimed bestselling book of the same name by Victor LaValle, the streamer describes the series as a “a fairytale for grown-ups … A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.”

The trailer shows Stanfield falling for a woman whose fate is tied to a tiny red string a witch knotted around her wrist near a mysterious lagoon.

Cut the string and her three wishes will be granted, it is explained — however, what results is anything but dream-like: portals are opened up into the Big Apple, and Stanfield’s character soon finds himself in a living nightmare.

The show, which also stars Clark Backo, Adina Porter and Samuel T. Herring, among others, debuts September 8.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

