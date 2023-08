AD

The City of Kerrville is now accepting applications for the Kerrville Area Youth Leadership Academy (KAYLA), which was created to help develop youth leaders committed to learning about local government. KAYLA also provides an overview of the complexity and variety of the many opportunities available through public service.

KAYLA meets the second Thursday of each month (October – April) from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Students must be Kerr County residents and currently enrolled in 9th-12th grade for the 2023-24 school year. Students must complete an application and provide a letter of reference from their principal or a teacher, have a valid email address, and may not have served as a member of KAYLA.

Applications can be found at www.kerrvilletx.gov/. The deadline to apply is September 1. For more information, call (830) 258-1113.

