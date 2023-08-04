AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Ashley McBryde is grateful for her “Cool Little Bars”

todayAugust 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Ashley McBryde has released a brand new song, “Cool Little Bars.”

Ashley co-wrote the track alongside Lainey Wilson and Trick Savage, and it boasts a message that’s close to her heart.

“I pray time just forgets to turn places like this into drive-throughs and condos/ Lord knows we need those little holes in the wall/ For lost souls and old stray dogs/ God bless two for ones and broken hearts/ And cool little bars,” Ashley sings in the chorus.

“In a time when so many of our staple establishments are being torn down to make room for far less charming, sterile and predictable gathering spaces, I thought we’d better celebrate the ones we have left and the ones we’ve yet to warm a seat in,” shares Ashley.

“With the help of Trick Savage and Lainey Wilson, I think we said it pretty good,” says the Grand Ole Opry member. “So, thank you for dart boards, sticky table tops, bathrooms with broken stall doors and bartenders that can mix a drink while whoopin’ an a**. We see you and we need you. God bless cool little bars.”

“Cool Little Bars” previews Ashley’s upcoming album, The Devil I Know. The 11-track project arrives September 8 and features “Light On In The Kitchen,” which is currently #24 on the country charts.

The Devil I Know is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

streams-of-sinead-o’connor’s-music-soar-as-her-signature-song-tops-digital-sales-charts
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Streams of Sinead O’Connor’s music soar as her signature song tops digital sales charts

Ensign/Chrysalis Records Sinead O'Connor's death in July at age 56 has caused fans to revisit her catalog, or to check it out for the first time. Billboard reports that in the days after her death on July 26, streams of O'Connor's songs increased by nearly 2,900%, while downloads of her songs increased by more than 5,000%. Meanwhile, sales of her albums were up more than 1,300%. As a result of all […]

todayAugust 4, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%