AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Ashley Olsen welcomes first child, baby boy named Otto, with husband Louis Eisner

todayAugust 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for YES 20th Anniversary Gala

Ashley Olsen‘s house just got little fuller!

The 37-year-old fashion mogul, has entered motherhood alongside her 34-year-old husband, Louis Eisner, with the arrival of their son, Otto, according to People.

While linked since October 2017, Olsen and Eisner have maintained a discreet stance on their relationship, seldom sharing details publicly. Despite their privacy, glimpses of their connection have emerged, such as a candid 2018 photograph of them walking arm-in-arm in Los Angeles.

Rumors of engagement arose in July 2019 when Olsen was spotted wearing a noticeable dark band on her left ring finger during a movie and dinner date with Eisner. In 2021, Eisner offered a rare glimpse into their lives by sharing a photo of Olsen on his Instagram. The same year marked their red carpet debut as a couple, a moment that briefly brought their relationship into the spotlight.

Olsen and Eisner secretly exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in December 2022, with just “50 people or so” sources told Page Six at the time.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

you-won’t-believe-who-showed-up-to-an-ed-sheeran-concert-in-the-hamptons
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

You won’t believe who showed up to an Ed Sheeran concert in the Hamptons

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM Ed Sheeran played an intimate concert on August 14 in New York's ritzy Hamptons, and even though it was supposed to be a show for satellite radio subscribers, the audience was mainly taken up by some of the most famous people in the world. Ed performed at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY, a legendary venue that can only sit about 125 people. Most of those spots were […]

todayAugust 15, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%