    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Backstreet Boys gather to celebrate Howie Dorough’s milestone birthday: “So this is 50”

todayAugust 23, 2023

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Last week, Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell told ABC Audio that the whole group was going to gather in California the weekend of August 19 to celebrate Howie Dorough‘s 50th birthday, which actually falls on August 22. Now, you can check out photos of the Boys celebrating the occasion.

Howie posted a carousel of pics on Instagram, including one that shows all the group members and their wives together dressed in white, followed by individual pictures of each Boy and his wife. From the photos, it seems like the weekend included pickleball, golf and fun by the water.

“So this is 50,” Howie wrote. “Looking back, the past decade has been filled with so many milestones, and I am forever grateful for everything and everyone that has helped get me here. Looking forward, I am filled with excitement and anticipation for the memories to be made with my boys, my wife, my family, my band mates and my team.”

He added, “Thank you to my friends and family for an unforgettable birthday celebration. I couldn’t have asked for a better way to ring in a new decade.”

Howie’s bandmate Kevin Richardson wrote in the comments, “Such a fun weekend! It only gets sweeter my brother! Love you!”  Nick Carter reposted the photos and wrote, “had so much fun with the boys and our families and friends,” and *NSYNC‘s Joey Fatone chimed in with, “Happy bday howie !!”

The group will reconvene with their fans in April of 2024 for Backstreet’s Back at the Beach, a destination concert and event that will see them take over the Moon Palace Cancun in Mexico for four days of music and activities.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

