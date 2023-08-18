‘Barbie’ and ‘Fast X’ digital releases; ‘Suits’ sets another streaming record, and more

Two of this summer’s big releases, Barbie and Fast X, will be available for streaming in September. Barbie, which recently topped $1.2 billion dollars globally since its July 21 release, will be available on paid video on demand platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV and Vudu for $24.99 starting September 5. It’s available to pre-order on Amazon for $19.99. Fast X, meanwhile, will begin streaming on Peacock on September 15…

Suits, the former USA Network show, now streaming on Netflix, marked its record-setting fourth week of more than 3 billion minutes of watch time, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which cites Nielsen’s streaming charts. The legal drama racked up 3.88 billion minutes of viewing for the week of July 17-23. That tops the previous week’s 3.67 billion minutes, which in turn surpassed the previous two weeks’ totals for Suits — all of which were, at the time, the biggest single weeks ever for an acquired show since Nielsen began tracking streaming show viewing in 2020, per the outlet…

Chucky will return for its third season on SYFY and USA Network on October 4, streaming the next day on Peacock. The notorious killer doll made the announcement himself in a profanity-laced trailer on Thursday, warning, “D.C. is gonna get chucked up.” In the TV series, a continuation of the original Child’s Play movies, Chucky, “crosses paths with archenemies, old allies, and new prey as he seeks to inspire fear and mayhem wherever he goes,” per the cable channel…