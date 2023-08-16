AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Barbie’ beats Batman: Movie overtakes ‘The Dark Knight’ as biggest US. hit in Warner Bros. history

todayAugust 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Warner Bros. Pictures

As Barbie‘s winning ways continue at the box office worldwide, the movie has just surpassed a personal high water mark for Warner Bros., taking down a superhero in the process.

Variety reports Barbie has passed $537.5 million at the domestic box office, beating Christopher Nolan‘s final Batman film, 2008’s Oscar-winning The Dark Knight ($536 million), for the title of biggest U.S. hit in Warner Bros. history.

Nolan, of course, need not fret: He has his own blockbuster with Oppenheimer — one half of the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon. However, Warner Bros. doesn’t get those bragging rights as Nolan made that movie with Universal, not his former cinematic home, WB.

Barbie is expected to soon unseat The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed $1.36 billion and is the highest grossing movie of the year; Greta Gerwig‘s film has made $1.2 billion worldwide since its debut just four weeks ago.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

madonna’s-‘madame-x:-music-from-the-theater-xperience’-getting-first-ever-vinyl-release-with-two-new-songs
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Madonna’s ‘Madame X: Music From The Theater Xperience’ getting first-ever vinyl release with two new songs

Rhino/Warner Records Madonna is getting ready to launch The Celebration Tour this fall, but before that, she'll revisit her Madame X tour, which had her playing smaller theaters around the world. A film of the tour was released in 2021, and now, the soundtrack, Madame X: Music From The Theater Xperience, will be released on vinyl for the very first time. The release features 22 songs recorded January 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal, along with […]

todayAugust 16, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%