AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Baseball Lands Eight on ALL-SCAC Team

todayAugust 19, 2023

Background
share close
AD

CLEBURNE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team wrapped up their season with eight players receiving All-SCAC Honors.

2023 All-SCAC Baseball

Gerardo Cardoza – All-SCAC First Team

Aidan Warren – All-SCAC First Team

Brandon Cardenas – All-SCAC Honorable Mention

Joseph DiCarlo – All-SCAC Honorable Mention

Chance Goins – All-SCAC Honorable Mention

Isaiah Hernandez – All-SCAC Honorable Mention

Devin Hooper – All-SCAC Honorable Mention

Adam Sanchez – All-SCAC Honorable Mention 

To view the full All-SCAC Baseball Team (Click Here)

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Previous post

evacuations-in-place-as-three-wildfires-burn-in-eastern-washington-state
insert_link

National News

Evacuations in place as three wildfires burn in eastern Washington state

(SPOKANE, Wash.) -- Evacuations are in place as three wildfires burn in eastern Washington state, officials said. The largest of the blazes -- known as the Gray Fire, located in and around Medical Lake in Spokane County -- has burned approximately 9,500 acres and is 0% contained, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. One person has been confirmed dead in the fire, the agency said. No additional details […]

todayAugust 19, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%