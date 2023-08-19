Baseball Lands Eight on ALL-SCAC Team

National News

(SPOKANE, Wash.) -- Evacuations are in place as three wildfires burn in eastern Washington state, officials said. The largest of the blazes -- known as the Gray Fire, located in and around Medical Lake in Spokane County -- has burned approximately 9,500 acres and is 0% contained, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. One person has been confirmed dead in the fire, the agency said. No additional details […]