Entertainment News

Bill Burr’s a turtle and Adam Sandler a lizard in teaser to Netflix’s animated adventure ‘Leo’

todayAugust 23, 2023

Netflix

Netflix has revealed the official teaser to the animated movie Leo, which has Adam Sandler voicing a school’s pet lizard who’s dreaming of a grand adventure.

“Another year, another batch of fifth-grade headcases,” Bill Burr says as Leo’s tank-mate over the decades, a turtle.

“I dunno, I got a feeling this year’s gonna be different. Something big is gonna happen,” the jaded, 74-year-old Leo predicts, before the teaser cuts to Leo’s adventure in the world outside their tank, which includes being confronted by alligators, riding on a drone and getting a manicure.

“Ah, you say that every year,” his turtle pal says, bringing Leo back to school.

According to Netflix, “When [Leo] learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students — including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever…”

The project from Emmy-winning writer Robert Smigel also features the voices of Seinfeld‘s Jason Alexander, Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu, SNL vets Rob Schneider and Heidi Gardner, comedian-actors Nick Swardson and Jo Koy as well as Sandler’s wife, Jackie, and their daughters, Sadie and Sunny.

The movie debuts on the streaming service November 21.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Entertainment News

Camila Alves says Matthew McConaughey’s mom was “really testing” her when she began dating him

Camila Alves McConaughey explains that while she has "the most amazing relationship" with Matthew McConaughey's mom, Mary Kathleen McCabe, things weren't always all right, all right, all right. In a conversation on Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam podcast, Camila revealed, "[W]hen I first came in the picture...she was really testing me. I mean, really testing me. She would call me by all of Matthew's ex-girlfriends' names, she would start speaking […]

todayAugust 23, 2023

