AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Blue Beetle’ filmmaker Ángel Manuel Soto to direct Jason Momoa/Dave Bautista comedy ‘The Wrecking Crew’

todayAugust 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Warner Bros. Entertainment

Ángel Manuel Soto, who called the shots on Warner Bros.’ last superhero film to be finished prior to its DC Films restructuring, Blue Beetle, has signed on to direct two superhero movie veterans for his next project.

The Hollywood Reporter says Soto will be behind the camera for The Wrecking Crew, the MGM buddy comedy starring Aquaman veteran Jason Momoa and Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Dave Bautista.

Incidentally, while the plot is still under wraps, the project is a bit of manifesting from Bautista, who tweeted in August 2021, “Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon‘ type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait.”

Leitch is the stuntman-turned-director behind Bullet Train and the first John Wick film, among others.

Soto’s Blue Beetle enjoyed a decent Critics Score of 77% and an impressive Audience Score of 92% on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, though it didn’t have a stellar opening weekend at the box office. Its $24.5 million take was enough to knock Barbie from the number one position after a month at the top — but not by much.

While DC Films co-chairs James Gunn and Peter Safran have said its star, Xolo Maridueña, will live on in their newly organized cinematic universe, Blue Beetle was the third superhero misfire in a row for Warner Bros. this year, following Shazam: Fury of the Gods and The Flash.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-lady-gaga,-justin-timberlake-and-more
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and more

Lady Gaga posted a video montage celebrating 15 years of her debut album, The Fame. The montage includes clips of some of her first TV appearances and music videos. “Thank you for 15 years,” she captioned it. The album – featuring the hits "Just Dance," "Poker Face," "Paparazzi" and "LoveGame” – was released on August 19, 2008.The Weeknd has sold his Los Angeles penthouse after two years on the market, according to […]

todayAugust 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%