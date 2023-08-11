AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Bodycam footage, 911 calls detail heroic rescue of 6-year-old who fell from roller coaster

todayAugust 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD
© Patty Lagera/Getty Images

(KISSIMMEE, Fla.) — Harrowing new body camera footage and 911 tapes paint a picture of the heroic lengths first responders went to in order to save a 6-year-old boy who fell from a rollercoaster in Central Florida last week.

The body camera footage showed paramedics tending to the boy who, according to the police report, could have fallen from as high as 30 feet, landing beneath the tracks of the Galaxy Spin roller coaster at the Fun Spot America theme park in Kissimmee, Florida.

911 calls highlighted the urgency from park employees who jumped into action.

“The child fell off the ride. Right now, we have him on the floor. They’re screaming. We’re trying our best not to move him,” a park employee is heard saying. “He’s bleeding from his … on his top corner of his head. It’s very swollen.”

The 911 dispatcher instructed the employee not to move the child unless he was in danger.

Body camera footage featured another witness who described the ride as “very jerky.”

First responders were able to get the child to a hospital, where he was treated for injuries.

The boy is now reportedly out of the hospital and recovering at home. The ride is currently closed as authorities investigate the cause of the accident.

Amusement industry safety consultant Brian Avery said “millions and even billions of riders do experience amusement rides in a safe manner,” but that more needs to be done.

“There are still issues that need to be addressed in our industry to close gaps with respect to the known and foreseeable hazards that exist in amusement rides and devices,” he said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

oprah-winfrey-volunteering-in-maui-amid-deadly-wildfires:-“it’s-a-little-overwhelming”
insert_link

Entertainment News

Oprah Winfrey volunteering in Maui amid deadly wildfires: “It’s a little overwhelming”

Greg Doherty/WireImage Oprah Winfrey, a part-time resident of Maui, is helping volunteering efforts for those displaced by the deadly wildfires there. Hurricane winds spread the flames in several parts of the island quickly; the death toll now stands at 55. The BBC spotted Winfrey at Maui's War Memorial Stadium, which has been turned into an evacuation center. It was there she handed out supplies, and helped make up beds for […]

todayAugust 11, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%