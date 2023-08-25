AD
Rev Rock Report

Brian Setzer drops title track from upcoming album, ‘The Devil Always Collects’

todayAugust 25, 2023

Surfdog Records

Brian Setzer has shared another single off his upcoming album, The Devil Always Collects. The latest is the title track to the record, which was written by Setzer and frequent collaborator Mike Himelstein.

The song is the third track Setzer has dropped from the album, following “Black Leather Jacket” and “Girl on the Billboard.” You can listen to “The Devil Always Collects” now via streaming services and on YouTube.

The Devil Always Collects is set to drop September 15. It is Setzer’s first record since 2021’s Gotta Have The Rumble.

And fans will soon be able to hear Setzer play some of those songs live. He’ll kick off his first tour in four years, the Rockabilly Riot tour, on September 27 in Red Bank, New Jersey. A complete list of dates can be found at briansetzer.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

