Bruce Springsteen dedicates song to Robbie Robertson at kickoff for second leg of North American tour

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band kicked off the second leg of their North American tour on Wednesday, August 9, at Chicago’s Wrigley Field. During the show, The Boss took a moment to remember the late Robbie Robertson, who passed away earlier in the day at the age of 80.

According to the Asbury Park Press, Bruce dedicated the last song of the night, “I’ll See You In My Dreams,” to The Band guitarist and chief songwriter, letting the crowd know he was singing the song for “my good friend Robbie Robertson.”

“I’ll See You In My Dreams,” from The Boss’ 2020 album, Letter To You, is a reflection on mortality and death that features the closing lyric, “For death is not the end. And I’ll see you in my dreams.”

Bruce and The E Street Band return to Chicago for a second show on August 11. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

Robertson was also remembered on social media by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who wrote, “Guitarist. Songwriter. Storyteller. Robbie Robertson was a big part of Canada’s outsized contributions to the arts,” adding, “I’m thinking of his family, friends, and fans who are mourning his loss. Thank you for the music and the memories, Robbie.”