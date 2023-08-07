AD
Entertainment News

Buffy alums Sarah Michelle Gellar, Seth Green reunite to see Taylor Swift slay at LA concert

todayAugust 7, 2023

Gellar and Green in 2008 – Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

From slaying vampires to Swifties watching Taylor slay.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer alums Sarah Michelle Gellar and Seth Green reunited over the weekend at Taylor Swift’s August 5 Eras Tour show in Los Angeles.

Gellar, 46, shared a photo of her and Green, 49, posing for a selfie to Instagram on Sunday amid a slideshow of all her favorite memories from the epic night out. “Officially in my Eras Era,” she wrote in the caption.

“Look who I found @sethgreen,” she captioned another snap, making a kissy face near the cheek of the Emmy-winning Robot Chicken creator and Austin Powers series star.

Elsewhere in her Instagram slideshow, Gellar shared a clip of her and Green jamming along to Swift as she sang “I Knew You Were Trouble” off the Red album.

Gellar and Green’s friendship goes back to when they starred together on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which ran for seven seasons between 1997 and 2003.

While Gellar played the titular Buffy, Green played Oz, the rocker and werewolf ex-boyfriend of Alyson Hannigan‘s Willow. He appeared in a recurring role in season 2, and later as a main character for seasons 3 and 4.

For the record, the duo’s former co-star Charisma Carpenter — who played Cordelia on Buffy — replied to Gellar’s Instagram post in the comments, writing, “FOMO and Hi.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0%