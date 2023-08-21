AD
Can you feel the Kenergy? Check out Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” video

todayAugust 21, 2023

Warner Bros. Pictures

On Monday, August 21, Atlantic Records dropped a video of Ryan Gosling performing his show-stopping ode to “blonde fragility” from the soundtrack to the blockbuster Barbie movie, “I’m Just Ken.”

The video shows the song being recorded, along with snippets from director Greta Gerwig and her cast and crew on set, as well as the finished product as it appeared in theaters. 

There’s also an interlude with rehearsal footage of Gosling preparing for his and Simu Liu‘s infamous Beach Off, and as you might imagine, Ryan and the gang cracking up laughing before, during and after he performs “I’m Just Ken” on set.

It was a pretty smart move on Atlantic’s part to post it: The song produced by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt has been streamed more than 41 million times, managing to land on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

