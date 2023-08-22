AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Carson Kirk Named Schreiner SAAC Male Student-Athlete of the Year

todayAugust 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD

At the 2023 Student-Athlete Centennial Banquet, Carson Kirk of Schreiner University Men’s Tennis, was named the 2023 Schreiner SAAC Male Student-Athlete of the Year.

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Previous post

danielle-pedraza-named-2023-schreiner-athletics-female-athlete-of-the-year
insert_link

Sports News

Danielle Pedraza Named 2023 Schreiner Athletics Female Athlete of the Year

KERRVILLE, TX: At the 2023 Student-Athlete Centennial Banquet, Danielle Pedraza of Schreiner University Softball, was named the 2023 Schreiner Athletics Female Athlete of the Year. The Schreiner Athletics Athlete of the Year award is given to a Schreiner University student-athlete who has excelled in their sport. The recipient of the award will have an impressive resume of accolades and achievements earned throughout the season. The recipient of the award was nominated […]

todayAugust 22, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%