Entertainment News

Cast revealed for season 9 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

todayAugust 25, 2023

Get ready for another go ’round, Bachelor Nation, as the cast for the ninth season of Bachelor In Paradise has been revealed.

The forthcoming season gets underway on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 9:01 p.m. ET with Jesse Palmer as host and Wells Adams returning to the bar. The show streams the next day on Hulu.

Here are the contestants looking for love this season so far. Additional names are forthcoming:

Greer Blitzer – (The Bachelor, season 27)

Brayden Bowers – (The Bachelorette, season 20)

Aaron Bryant – (The Bachelorette, season 20)

Peter Cappio – (The Bachelorette, season 20)

Jessica “Jess” Girod – (The Bachelor, season 27)

Eliza Isichei – (The Bachelor season 26 and Bachelor in Paradise, season 8)

Katherine “Kat” Izzo – (The Bachelor, season 27)

Samantha “Sam” Jeffries – (The Bachelor, season 26)

Olivia Lewis – (The Bachelor, season 27)

Sean McLaughlin – (The Bachelorette, season 20)

Blake Moynes – (The Bachelorette seasons 16 and 17)

Mercedes Northup – (The Bachelor, season 27)

Rachel Recchia – (The Bachelor, season 26 and The Bachelorette, season 19)

Kylee Russell – (The Bachelor, season 27)

Aaron Schwartzman – (The Bachelorette – season 20)

Will Urena – (The Bachelorette, season 18)

Brooklyn Willie – (The Bachelor, season 27)

Catherine “Cat” Wong – (The Bachelor, season 27)

The producers also note that three more former Bachelorettes — Katie Thurston (season 17), Charity Lawson (season 20) and Hannah Brown (season 15) — are also set to appear this season.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

