AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in Vanessa Guillen case

todayAugust 14, 2023

Background
share close
AD
David Talukdar/Getty Images

(WACO, Texas) — Cecily Aguilar, who pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three other charges in the 2020 murder of U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Texas, confirmed Monday.

“Our hope is that today’s sentence brings a sense of relief and justice to the Guillen family, who have endured such pain throughout these past few years,” U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas said in a statement. “Ms. Aguilar’s actions were indefensible, and she will now face the maximum penalty for the choices she made. I’m grateful for our law enforcement partners who worked tirelessly on this case, as their dedication was essential in bringing this defendant to justice.”

Aguilar faced sentencing in Waco, Texas, for her role in the 2020 murder of Guillén. Aguilar, who pleaded guilty in 2022 to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three other charges, faced a maximum of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Aguilar was indicted in 2021 on 11 federal charges of assisting her then-boyfriend, Army Specialist Aaron Robinson, in corruptly altering, destroying, mutilating and concealing the body of Vanessa Guillen, in an attempt to prevent Robinson from being charged for bludgeoning Guillén to death with a hammer in the armory of the Fort Cavazos military base in April of 2020. Her remains were discovered two months later.

When authorities attempted to approach Robinson in 2020 after cellphone records revealed Robinson was the last person in contact with Guillén prior to her murder, Robinson died by suicide. Aguilar was quickly arrested and charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence, and was indicted 12 days later.

This is a developing story.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

john-mellencamp,-stephen-stills-&-more-to-perform-at-the-colts-kickoff-concert
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

John Mellencamp, Stephen Stills & more to perform at the Colts Kickoff Concert

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images The Indianapolis Colts have lined up some big-name stars to help them launch their 2023 season. The team has announced the lineup for their 2023 Kickoff Concert, which will take place September 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indiana’s own John Mellencamp is on board for the show, along with Stephen Stills, Heart’s Ann Wilson and J. Geils Band’s Peter Wolf, plus illusionist Criss Angel. The event will also feature The Jim Irsay Band and Irsay’s collection of rock 'n' roll memorabilia. […]

todayAugust 14, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%