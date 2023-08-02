AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Charges filed in the death of ‘Everwood’ star Treat Williams

todayAugust 2, 2023

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The Vermont State Police has announced it has charged a Dorset resident in the June 12 motor vehicle accident that took the life of Everwood star Treat Williams.

According to the press release from the department, the 71-year-old was riding his motorcycle when a Honda Element driven by 35-year-old Ryan Koss turned into the star’s path, and collided with Williams’ Honda VT700c just before 5 p.m.

Investigators also detailed that Williams died at Albany Medical Center in New York of “severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the crash.”

The local prosecutor’s office requested that the Vermont State Police issue a citation to Koss “on a charge of grossly negligent operation with death,” and that happened on Tuesday evening, August 1, according to the release.

Koss turned himself in at the Shaftsbury Barracks, where he was processed on the charge and released. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 25, 2023, at the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

