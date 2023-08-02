AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Cher sells interest in her catalog; 25th anniversary celebration of “Believe” in the works

todayAugust 2, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Nick Argo/©Academy Museum Foundation

Cher is the latest music icon to cash in by selling her classic catalog.

Billboard reports that the star has sold her interest in her past recordings and in songs she’s written — including her share of late ex-husband Sonny Bono‘s catalog — for an undisclosed sum. The buyer is Iconic Artists Group, run by legendary music manager Irving Azoff, who Cher has known since the ’70s.

Thanks to the deal, many plans are now in the works, including a celebration of the 25th anniversary of Cher’s number-one hit “Believe,” which was released in October of 1998. Cher, 77, tells Billboard she and “Believe” producer Mark Taylor have discussed doing a box set focusing on the song and her album of the same name.

Unfortunately, Cher won’t be marking the milestone with any live performances. She tells Billboard, “I’m not going to be ready that soon.” Asked if she plans to tour again, she says, “I don’t know.”

Cher adds that she’d like to do a box set of some of her lesser-known songs, including tracks that were big on the dance charts like “Song for the Lonely” and 2010’s “You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me.”  “

“Some of my favorite, favorite songs weren’t hits,” she explains.

Other plans include licensing her hits — including Sonny & Cher recordings like “I Got You Babe” — to movie and TV shows, and promoting them to a new generation.

“I think that’s great because they’re good songs,” Cher says, adding, “I’m surprised sometimes that people know me or know my songs.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

motley-crue’s-nikki-sixx-trades-“girls-girls-girls”-for-sleeping-beauty-at-daughter’s-birthday-party
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx trades “Girls Girls Girls” for Sleeping Beauty at daughter’s birthday party

Per Ole Hagen/Redferns The new North American leg of the Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard stadium tour kicks off Saturday, August 5, in Syracuse, New York, but during the brief downtime the band got between tour legs, Nikki Sixx helped his daughter Ruby live out her Disney princess fantasies. People magazine has photos of Nikki posing with Ruby and his wife, Courtney, at Ruby's Sleeping Beauty-themed fourth birthday party, complete with pink balloons, flowers and a white bouncy castle. While Ruby dressed as […]

todayAugust 2, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%