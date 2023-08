AD

The City of Fredericksburg is currently updating its Comprehensive Plan and Parks Master Plan and is seeking the public’s input. The Plan will help the City guide the growth and development of Fredericksburg in a manner that “reflects the community’s desired character.”

The City says it takes the opinions of all citizens very seriously, and all answers will remain anonymous. The survey takes approximately five minutes to complete. The City of Fredericksburg hosted its third open house Thursday evening in hopes that residents were able to express their hopes for the community’s future.

For more information, visit Fbgtx.org.

AD