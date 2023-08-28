City of Kerrville accepting applications for Charter Review Commission

City of Kerrville reminding citizens to follow Stage 4 Water Conservation measures
City of Kerrville officials are reminding residents that the city went into Stage 4 Water Conservation measures effective August 24. The watering schedule for Stage 4 allows for landscape watering with a hand-held hose every day from 6-9 a.m. and 7-11 p.m. for all addresses. Watering with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems is prohibited at all times in Stage 4. For more information, visit the City of Kerrville's website […]