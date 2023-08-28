AD
Local News

City of Kerrville accepting applications for Charter Review Commission

todayAugust 28, 2023

The City of Kerrville has announced that it is currently accepting applications for the Charter Review Commission, which consists of seven individuals appointed by the city council to review the city charter. This document is prepared by citizens and is intended to help provide direction to the city government on how to operate. Section 12.06 of the city charter requires that the charter be reviewed at least every five years to help ensure that it is current and that it properly reflects the overall direction of the community.

Applications are due by September 8, and appointments shall occur September 12. Applications are available online at www.kerrvilletx.gov/Charter_Review_Commission, or by visiting the city secretary’s office in city hall.

For more information, call (830) 258-1117.

Written by: Michelle Layton

