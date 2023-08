AD

The Kerrville City Council voted Thursday night to negotiate an employment contract with Dalton Rice to be the new city manager. Rice is currently the city manager at Morgan’s Point Resort in Central Texas near Temple.

Rice has more than 13 years of service to his country as a member of the United States Army and eight years in municipal government. He has served as the city manager at Morgan’s Point Resort since February, 2021.

A former Green Beret, Rice has a bachelor’s degree from Western Carolina University, a master’s from George Washington University, and is a Certified Public Manager.

