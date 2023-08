AD

City of Kerrville officials are reminding residents that the city went into Stage 4 Water Conservation measures effective August 24. The watering schedule for Stage 4 allows for landscape watering with a hand-held hose every day from 6-9 a.m. and 7-11 p.m. for all addresses.

Watering with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems is prohibited at all times in Stage 4.

For more information, visit the City of Kerrville’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or call (830) 257-8000. To report a water infraction, call (830) 258-1194.

