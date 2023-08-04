AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Cody Johnson announces highly anticipated new single, “The Painter”

todayAugust 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville

COJO Nation, a new single Cody Johnson is coming soon.

Cody Johnson has revealed that he’s dropping “The Painter” on August 11, and it’ll hit country radio on August 14.

The track was penned by Benjy DavisKat Higgins and Ryan Larkins and produced by Trent Willmon.

“I hope my fans are encouraged to take the time to appreciate the people they have around them,” says Cody. “The ones who make their life beautiful and bring all the beautiful colors to their world when it could just be black and white and dark. Remember them and tell them you love them.”

“The Painter” is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

dan-+-shay-celebrate-life’s-blessings-in-“always-gonna-be”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Dan + Shay celebrate life’s blessings in “Always Gonna Be”

Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville Dan + Shay have dropped a reflective new song titled "Always Gonna Be."Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney penned the gratitude-filled track alongside frequent collaborators Jordan Reynolds, Ashley Gorley and Jordan Minton. "ALWAYS GONNA BE is one of our favorite songs we’ve ever written + recorded. It will forever hold a special place in our hearts because it was inspired by the very idea that we re-built our relationship on," Dan + Shay write on Instagram. […]

todayAugust 4, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%