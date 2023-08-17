AD
Buck Country Music News

Conner Smith teases new song, “Boys in the Picture”

todayAugust 17, 2023

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Conner Smith‘s been working on new music and recently teased a new song titled “Boys in the Picture.”

“Wrote this song a couple days ago. Let me know what y’all think,” Conner captions his Instagram video. The clip is a screen recording of the voice memo of his unreleased song. 

“Head start on 21/ Too smart to know we were too damn young/ We hated every cig we smoked, but we sure loved the buzz of em/ Innocence still left to lose/ Got a 3×5 to prove/ How we learned not to drink beer before liqour/ Red dirt was gold, we were those, up to no good/ Good ol’/ Boys in the picture,” Conner sings in the chorus over acoustic guitar strums.

No release date for the song has been shared, but you can let Conner know what you think of it in the comments section of his Instagram video.

Conner’s currently #26 and rising on the country charts with his latest single, “Creek Will Rise.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

