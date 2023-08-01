AD
Mike FM Music News

Cyndi Lauper pays tribute to Paul Reubens: “He was a nut and I just love that about him”

todayAugust 1, 2023

Chris Walter/WireImage

Cyndi Lauper is remembering her good friend, the late Pee-wee Herman creator Paul Reubens, who passed away July 30 after a secret battle with cancer. He was 70.

“Paul and I had a special relationship, especially in the 80s,” she wrote on Instagram next to a carousel of photos of them together. “He was a nut and I just love that about him. We had the same some sort of sensibility.” 

She adds, “I know he went through some ups and downs, but he was a really good guy and I am sorry to hear of his passing and that he had gotten so sick. Hopefully he’s cracking jokes and shooting a few rounds on the big miniature golf course in the sky.” 

Also remembering Reubens is Bette Midler, who shared on social media that he was “A completely original actor and friend,” adding, “I mourn his loss.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

