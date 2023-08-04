AD
Dan Fogelberg’s old college buddy purchases controlling interest in his catalog, name and likeness

todayAugust 4, 2023

The music of the late Dan Fogelberg, who died in 2007 from cancer, will be introduced to a new generation, thanks to his old college buddy.

Fogelberg and his pal Irving Azoff dropped out of the University of Illinois together in the early ’70s and headed to LA, where Azoff became one of rock music’s most powerful managers, guiding the careers of Fogelberg, The Eagles, Steely Dan and many other artists.

Now, Billboard reports that Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group has now purchased a controlling interest in Fogelberg’s catalog, name, image, likeness and publishing. Fogelberg’s many hits include “Run for the Roses,” “Longer,” “Same Old Lang Syne,” “Leader of the Band,” “Hard to Say” and “Part of the Plan.” Fogelberg’s widow, Jean, couldn’t be happier about the deal.

“I remember the main thing he told me about Irving was, ‘When I’m gone, if you need anything, ask Irving. He’ll be there for you,'” Jean tells Billboard about her late husband, adding that the purchase has taken “a huge weight off my shoulders.”

In the works is a documentary about Fogelberg’s career; there’s also unreleased material, including live recordings and demos, to sort through.

“We’re going to take it all and make the big decisions, as if Dan were making the decisions,” Azoff tells Billboard.

IAG also hopes to get Fogelberg’s music placed in TV and films and renew the singer’s relationship with the Kentucky Derby: In 1980, ABC commissioned him to write “Run for the Roses” for its coverage of the race. “We really want to bring that song back to the forefront,” IAG President Jimmy Edwards says.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

