Buck Country Music News

Dan + Shay surprise Hailey Whitters with Platinum plaque

todayAugust 14, 2023

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM

Hailey Whitters was recently surprised onstage by Dan + Shay with a plaque for the RIAA Platinum certification of her single, “Everything She Ain’t.”

“WE PLATINUM BABY,” Hailey captions her Instagram reel of the onstage surprise. “thank you @danandshay for the best surprise ever, thank you to my label and team who’ve worked relentlessly on bringing this song to the masses and thank you most of all to the fans … this is all because of you.”

“It is not very often that an artist comes along and completely stops you on your tracks with their music,” Dan Smyers tells Hailey onstage. “Hailey, you’ve paid your dues in writing rooms, out here on the road. It is our tremendous honor to present you with your very first Platinum plaque for ‘Everything She Ain’t.'”

“Everything She Ain’t” is currently #17 and rising on the country charts. It’s featured on her six-song I’m In Love EP, which also includes the jubilant title track.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

