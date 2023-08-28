AD
Entertainment News

‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Witney Carson will not return for season 32

todayAugust 28, 2023

Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson has announced she will not be returning for the upcoming 32nd season.

“This was not a decision that we took lightly. We definitely thought and prayed about it for a while, but we will not be doing Dancing With the Stars this season,” she revealed in a TikTok posted Sunday, August 27. “As much as that pains me to say, I just felt very at peace with it.”

Carson, who shares 2-year-old Leo and 3-month old Jet with husband Carson McAllister, expressed that her family situation also led to her departure from the series.

“Leo’s at an age where he needs consistency and dependability, and he hasn’t had that ever since he’s been born. We’re just really trying to give him that right now,” she said.

The 29-year-old also shared that she doesn’t “feel quite mentally and physically ready for what the show calls for.”

Carson ended her message with hopes of returning one day, but in the meantime, she plans to continue to cheer on everyone else.

“I will be rooting for everybody on the show, I cannot wait to watch. I’m so excited,” she expressed. “I definitely think this is just a break. I hope it’s not goodbye. But for now, we will be there No. 1 cheerleader watching. Love you guys.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

