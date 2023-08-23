AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Dangerous heat slams Midwest and Gulf Coast: What to expect

todayAugust 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Cities in the Midwest and the Gulf Coast could tie or break record high temperatures as dangerous heat slams the regions.

On Wednesday, the heat index — what the temperature feels like with humidity — is forecast to soar to 109 degrees in Chicago, 116 in St. Louis, 115 in Little Rock, Arkansas, and 112 in New Orleans.

If Chicago hits 100 degrees on Wednesday, it’ll be the first time the city sees triple-digit temperatures in 11 years.

Dozens of record-high temperatures were recorded on Tuesday. Minneapolis hit 98 degrees, the city’s hottest August temperature since 1988.

Later in the week, the heat will shift its focus to the South. Some Gulf Coast cities could see their all-time hottest temperatures by the time the weekend arrives.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

slow-housing-market-may-not-heat-up-anytime-soon,-analysts-say:-‘the-party-is-over’
insert_link

Business News

Slow housing market may not heat up anytime soon, analysts say: ‘The party is over’

(NEW YORK) -- Sky-high mortgage rates have helped slam the brakes on the housing market, recent data shows. Mortgage rates climbed to their highest levels in 21 years, Freddie Mac data showed last week. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.09% over the week ending on Thursday, after sustaining levels above 6.5% since May. The home resale market, meanwhile, slowed in July to its lowest rate since 2010,National Association of Realtors […]

todayAugust 23, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%