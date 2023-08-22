Danielle Pedraza Named 2023 Schreiner Athletics Female Athlete of the Year

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: At the 2023 Student-Athlete Centennial Banquet, Danielle Pedraza of Schreiner University Softball, was named the 2023 Schreiner Athletics Female Athlete of the Year.

The Schreiner Athletics Athlete of the Year award is given to a Schreiner University student-athlete who has excelled in their sport. The recipient of the award will have an impressive resume of accolades and achievements earned throughout the season. The recipient of the award was nominated and voted on by the Schreiner Athletics Head Coaches and Staff.

