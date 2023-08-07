AD
Mike FM Music News

Daughtry signs new record deal; new single “Artificial” out on Friday

todayAugust 7, 2023

Background
Big Machine Records

Chris Daughtry and his band are ready to launch their new era.

Daughtry has signed to Big Machine Records, the label that gave Taylor Swift her start in the music business. They’ll be releasing a new single, “Artificial,” on Friday, August 11. It’s available to presave now.

“This one is a banger,” Chris said on Instagram.

“It’s very refreshing and exciting to have a team behind me that fully believes and supports my vision,” said Chris in a statement. Big Machine Label Group Chairman and CEO Scott Borchetta added, “Chris Daughtry is one of the best voices in rock music, hands down. He is attacking this season of life full-on with a renewed fire and intensity to everything he touches.”

The band will kick off their Bare Bones acoustic tour on August 9.

Not long ago, Chris made waves for teaming with Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale for a hard-rock version of the Journey classic “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

