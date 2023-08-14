Devin Hooper Announced as Baseball Assistant Coach

FDA warns against using certain at-home pregnancy, ovulation, UTI tests
Peter Dazeley/Getty Images (NEW YORK) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not to use certain pregnancy, ovulation and urinary tract infection tests. At least 15 tests manufactured by Universal Meditech Inc. (UMI) may be ineffective, including One Step Pregnancy Test, DiagnosUS One Step Ovulation Test, HealthyWiser UriTest UTI Test Strips and PrestiBio Breast Milk Alcohol Test Strips, the federal health agency said Friday. "UMI has notified […]