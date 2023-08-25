Doc about John Lennon’s affair with assistant to get digital release

Tom Wargacki / Contributor

The recent documentary about John Lennon’s relationship with former assistant May Pang is getting a digital release this fall.

Deadline reports that the film, The Lost Weekend: A Love Story, has just been acquired by Briarcliff Entertainment, which plans to release it digitally and on Blu-ray on October 13, just four days after what would have been Lennon’s 80th birthday.

The Lost Weekend: A Love Story originally screened at the Tribeca Festival earlier this year. It is Pang’s account of her 18-month relationship with Lennon during a brief split from Yoko Ono in the early ’70s. The relationship was referred to as Lennon’s “lost weekend” and ended in February 1975, when Ono decided to return to Lennon.