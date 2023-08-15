Documentary about Japanese guitarist devoted to Jimmy Page getting September release

Paul Natkin/Getty Images

A new documentary about a performer who has devoted his life to celebrating Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page has found a new distributor: Abramorama plans to release the film on September 1, Deadline reports.

Mr. Jimmy tells the story of Japanese guitarist Akio Sakurai [Ack-eo Sack-er-I], who was so inspired by Page that he based his style, sound, live performances and more around him. That dedication led him to perform as “Mr. Jimmy” in clubs in Tokyo for 30 years; one night the real Page walked in to check him out. After getting a positive response from his hero, Akio moved to Los Angeles to play in Led Zeppelin tribute band Led Zepagain.

As a bonus for Led Zeppelin fans, the band approved the use of their music, so the film contains many of their greatest hits, performed by Akio. It also features music by Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Otis Rush, John Lee Hooker and Elvis Presley.

“Mr. Jimmy is much more than a music film. It’s a story about a dream coming true,” Abramorama’s Evan Saxon shares. “Truth can be stranger than fiction, and music works in magical ways. Mr. Jimmy documents both and shows that vision, passion and hard work can bring about more than one imagines. And who doesn’t love Led Zeppelin!”