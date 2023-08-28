AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Dolly Parton launches rock ‘n’ roll pet collection

todayAugust 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Miller Mobley/NBC

Dolly Parton has released a new, limited-run rock ‘n’ roll pet collection under the Doggy Parton brand at Petco. 

The products include Dolly-centric dog toys, leash and collar sets, T-shirts, bandanas and more.

“I’ve always said that a little extra sparkle can make anyone’s day brighter, and that goes for our furry friends too!” shares Dolly. “It’s a ‘ruff’ job, but someone’s gotta do it!”

Dolly’s new pet collection is available now at petco.com and various Petco outlets nationwide.

Dolly’s forthcoming debut rock album, Rockstar, can also be preordered now at shop.dollyparton.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

insert_link

Local News

City of Kerrville accepting applications for Charter Review Commission

The City of Kerrville has announced that it is currently accepting applications for the Charter Review Commission, which consists of seven individuals appointed by the city council to review the city charter. This document is prepared by citizens and is intended to help provide direction to the city government on how to operate. Section 12.06 of the city charter requires that the charter be reviewed at least every five years […]

todayAugust 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%