AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Dolly Parton releasing “Let It Be” cover with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr + more on Friday

todayAugust 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Butterfly Records/Big Machine Label Group

Dolly Parton was able to reunite Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr for her upcoming Rockstar album, and we’re finally going to get to hear it.

Dolly announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she’s releasing her cover of The Beatles “Let It Be” on Friday, August 18. Not only does the song feature Paul and Ringo, but it also has Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton.

Dolly shares, “This song is really special to me.”

Dolly will release Rockstar on November 17. In addition to the stars on “Let It Be,” it features Dolly collaborating with such artists as Chris StapletonEmmylou HarrisSheryl CrowSteven TylerSteve PerryStingStevie NicksRichie SamboraElton JohnJohn FogertyJoan Jett & The Blackhearts and more.

It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

severe-weather-leaves-one-dead,-tens-of-thousands-without-power-in-north-carolina
insert_link

National News

Severe weather leaves one dead, tens of thousands without power in North Carolina

A tree fell onto a house in Hillsborough, N.C., after severe storms hit the region, Aug. 15, 2023. -- WTVD (NEW YORK) -- A 78-year-old North Carolina woman was killed after a tree fell on her vehicle as severe thunderstorms hit the region Tuesday evening. The storms also left about 67,500 customers without power as of Wednesday morning, according to poweroutage.us. The storms also proved fatal. A woman, identified as […]

todayAugust 16, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Carlos Santana sought help from God for famed Woodstock performance

Gary Miller/Getty Images August 15 marked 54 years since the famed Woodstock Music & Arts festival, and while he played the fest, Carlos Santana doesn’t remember much of it. That’s because he took what he calls “medicine” from Jerry Garcia, not realizing he was about to take the stage. “He had a beautiful smile […]

todayAugust 16, 2023

AD
0%