Rev Rock Report

Dolly Parton shares “Let It Be” cover featuring Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr

todayAugust 18, 2023

Butterfly Records/Big Machine Label Group

Fans are finally getting to hear Dolly Parton’s reunion of The Beatles. The singer just dropped her cover of The Beatles classic “Let It Be” featuring Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, along with special guests Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood.  

“Well, does it get any better than singing ‘Let It Be’ with Paul McCartney who wrote the song? Not only that, he played piano!” Dolly shares. “Well, it did get even better when Ringo Starr joined in on drums, Peter Frampton on guitar and Mick Fleetwood playing percussion. I mean, seriously, how much better does it get? Thanks guys!” 

“Let It Be” is one of many rock classics Dolly covers on her upcoming album Rockstar, which she decided to record after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. Other artists on the album include Steven TylerSteve PerryStingStevie NicksRichie SamboraElton JohnJohn FogertyJoan Jett & The Blackhearts and more.

Rockstar will be released November 17. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

