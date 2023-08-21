AD
National News

Driver hits crowd, injuring seven in midtown Manhattan, NYPD says

todayAugust 21, 2023

Background
AD
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Seven people were injured as a car drove into a crowd in midtown Manhattan on Sunday night, police said.

All of the injured had non-life-threatening injuries, according to a spokesperson for the New York Police Department. No one is in critical condition.

Six men, ranging in age from 24 to 61, and a 34-year-old woman were injured, police said.

A 29-year-old woman who allegedly behind the wheel is from Belle Mead, New Jersey, police said. Police have not released her name.

She is currently under evaluation and in police custody.

After allegedly driving through the crowd in Manhattan, she headed through the Midtown Tunnel and into Queens. She was later involved in a three-car crash on the Long Island Expressway, law enforcement said.

The two other vehicles that were involved were able to drive off following the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

