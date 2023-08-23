AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Duran Duran announces new single, “Danse Macabre”

todayAugust 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Randy Holmes

Duran Duran fans are getting new music soon. The band just announced their new single, “Danse Macabre,” is dropping August 30.

The cover art for the song features a black background with a red skeleton holding drum sticks, with what looks like an hourglass at his feet. 

So far there’s no word on whether the track is the first single off a new album, but back in March they did confirm “a special new music project is in the works, set for release later this year.” They also revealed that their former bandmate Andy Taylor, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, would be playing guitar “on a few tracks.”

Duran Duran is currently on their Future Past tour. The trek hits Sacramento, California, on August 24. A complete list of dates can be found at duranduran.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-taylor-swift,-rod-stewart-&-more
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Rod Stewart & more

Taylor Swift is the subject of a college seminar at Rice University in Texas. Miss Americana: The Evolution and Lyrics of Taylor Swift will focus on each of Taylor’s 10 albums, looking at “femininity and gender; social media and public opinion; politics and social impact; fiction and nonfiction; American nationalism and whiteness; and finally, family and feuds.” The one-credit class is open to 19 students. Rod Stewart has apologized to Canadian fans in Saskatoon because he wasn’t able to perform […]

todayAugust 23, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%