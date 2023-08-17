Ed Sheeran doesn’t think he has enough “pizazz” to perform at the Super Bowl

Playing the Super Bowl halftime show is a career goal for many performers, but not Ed Sheeran.

The British singer tells Andy Cohen’s Deep & Shallow Podcast that he sees the performance as more of “an American thing” and doesn’t think his onstage style would be a good fit.

“I don’t have pizazz,” he says, citing other halftime show performers like Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Beyonce. “Like, all of these amazing performers — I’m just not that. I’m not gonna have dancers onstage. I’m not gonna have fireworks and blah blah.”