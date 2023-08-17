AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran doesn’t think he has enough “pizazz” to perform at the Super Bowl

todayAugust 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Paula Lobo

Playing the Super Bowl halftime show is a career goal for many performers, but not Ed Sheeran.

The British singer tells Andy Cohen’s Deep & Shallow Podcast that he sees the performance as more of “an American thing” and doesn’t think his onstage style would be a good fit.

“I don’t have pizazz,” he says, citing other halftime show performers like Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Beyonce. “Like, all of these amazing performers — I’m just not that. I’m not gonna have dancers onstage. I’m not gonna have fireworks and blah blah.”

“I just can’t, that’s not me,” he continues. “I don’t think that anyone wants to see me do the Super Bowl either.”

He says when Coldplay was playing the Super Bowl back in 2016, there were talks of him joining them to play “Thinking Out Loud.” Ed says the only way he’d perform at the halftime show is if he was joining someone else as a guest. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

bailey-zimmerman-knew-his-debut-album’s-title-long-before-it-was-ready
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Bailey Zimmerman knew his debut album’s title long before it was ready

Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville Bailey Zimmerman may have waited for a while before sending "Religiously" to country radio, but he shares that the song's long been in the can for him. "I found that song three or four weeks into being a country artist," Bailey recounts to ABC Audio. "I had just started singing and my manager — I'd signed with them two days before this — he sent me a song and it was […]

todayAugust 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%