Rev Rock Report

Eddie Vedder announces Seattle solo shows to benefit EB Research

todayAugust 21, 2023

Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

Eddie Vedder is set to headline two hometown shows for a good cause.

The Pearl Jam frontman will play Seattle’s Benaroya Hall on October 23 and 24, with all proceeds going to EB Research Partnership. The organization was co-founded by Vedder and his wife, Jill, to raise money for treatments and cures for epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic disorder that causes painful skin blisters.

Members of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club will have access to a members only presale that runs through August 21 at 5 p.m. PT. The general on-sale is happening August 25 at 10 a.m. PT; fans will have to register through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan for a chance to purchase tickets.

For the past three years EBRP has raised money through its Venture into Cures benefit concert stream. Last year’s stream featured performances by Red Hot Chili PeppersBillie Eilish and more.

As for Pearl Jam, they are getting ready to kick off a new tour on August 31 and September 1 in St. Paul, Minnesota. A complete list of dates can be found at pearljam.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

