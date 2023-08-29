AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Enjoy a summer-ready peach salad from Kimberly Schlapman

todayAugust 29, 2023

ABC/Larry McCormack

If you’re a big fan of peach salads, you’re going to want to check Kimberly Schlapman‘s recipe out.

Kimberly recently shared her peach salad recipe on Facebook alongside a video of her making it from scratch.

“The end of summer means that it’s the end of peach season. Sad! But I thought we could make a Peach Salad together with the last bit of this year’s harvest,” says the Little Big Town member. “I’m going to also share my favorite salad dressing with it!”

Kimberly’s recipe includes ingredients such as pecans, goat cheese, red wine vinegar, paprika, lettuce, chicken, corn and, of course, peaches.

For the full recipe, check out Kimberly’s Facebook video.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

